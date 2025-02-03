Beyoncé makes history with Album of the Year win, extends record as the most awarded artist

Beyoncé was one of the major highlights of the 67th Grammy Awards where she won three awards including the elusive Album of the Year prize.



The iconic singer won the best country duo/group performance for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus making it her first Grammy win in the country category.



It didn't take long before she made it two country wins as she picked up the prize for the Best Country Album thus making her the first Black woman to win in the Best Country Album category.

Her win comes just a month after she was snubbed at the 2024 Country Music Award where she failed to pick up any category despite her song 'Texas Hold'Em' becoming the first song by a black woman to top the Billboard Country Music chart.



After accepting the award presented by Taylor Swift, Beyonce thanked God for being able to do what she loves doing after all these years.



She also paid tribute to several artists she looked up to including Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, and Alison Krauss.



The biggest prize of the night would also go to Beyonce who finally won the Album of the Year category after years of waiting.



The prize was presented by The Los Angeles Fire Department in honour of their effort to curtail the wildfire ravaging the city.