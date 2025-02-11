Bebe Cool says he received angry calls from Davido & Wizkid after Omah Lay & Tems were arrested in Uganda

In a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, Uganda music star Bebe Cool stated that he had no hand in the infamous arrest of Nigerian superstars Tems and Omah Lay.





Readers will recall that in 2020 both stars were arrested in Uganda and prosecuted by the state police over allegations of breaking COVID-19 protocols after the Nigerian artists were invited to the country for a show.





The pictures of Tems and Omah Lay in handcuffs generated angry reactions from Nigerians online who pointed accusing fingers at Bebe Cool for the arrest after the Uganda star earlier protested the invitation of the Nigerian artists over what he claims to be a neglect of the local music stars.

Bebe Cool blames the internet for creating a false narrative. The singer said after he was informed of the arrest, he made steps to help.





"I went to the police station to find out what was happening. I spoke to one of the managers and the head of the police station and asked him why he went to arrest the artist."





Bebe Cool pointed out that he told the police that the break in COVID-19 protocol was not the artist's fault but that of the promoter, who failed to adhere to the 200-person restriction.

The musician star stated that it was a promoter who wrongfully pinned the arrest on him based on the fact that earlier joined other Uganda stars to demand that the government allow them to perform since they made similar provisions for Omah Lay and Tems.

He also shared that he received calls from Nigerian superstars Davido and Wizkid who demanded explanations for their arrest.





Bebe Cool stated that he wrote a letter to the prosecutor's office to get them released but his efforts were being met by government red tape. However, he was later able to secure their release after engaging with top officials.





The infamous incident which Tems described as traumatising drew the anger of Nigerian artists who took to social media to demand their release.





Following the ordeal, Omah Lay released the song 'Goldy' which would become a smash hit single.