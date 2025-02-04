Ayra Starr is set to release her first single of 2025

The singer previewed the new song on her social media on February 3, 2025, as she aims to release her first song of 2025.



The single titled 'All The Love' is set for release on February 11 just in time for Valentine's Day which it aims to soundtrack.



The mid-tempo record infuses R&B and Afrobeats elements and carries Ayra Starr's familiar captivating vocals.



After a busy 2024, where she released her acclaimed sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21' which featured guest appearances from Afrobeats stars Asake and Seyi Vibez, American R&B sensations Coco Jones and Giveon, and Brazilian star Aniita. Ayra Starr is set to continue her momentum in 2025.



The single is expected to be another commercial success from the singer who has become one of Afrobeats' major global exports.



