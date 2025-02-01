Ayra Starr becomes 1st Nigerian female artist to bag RIAA Latin Diamond certification with Santa

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has emerged as the first Nigerian woman to earn a RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond certification.

Ayra Starr’s ‘Santa’ earned her the coveted certification after it sold over 10 million units in the United States.

Note that for an African artist or someone who makes music outside of North and South America to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, the artist must sell over 10 million units of a song in America within the Latino market.

Additionally, the song must have been sung using a mix of Spanish and English.

Influences of Afrobeats and Reggaeton are found in Ayra Starr’s RIAA-certified song, “Santa,” with the 22-year-old’s hit single featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper Rauw Alejandro and Jamaican singer Tarik Johnston, commonly known as Rvssian.

‘Santa’ is a smash hit that captivates listeners with its lyrics and vibrant sound.

The single was released in 2024 as part of Ayra Starr’s second album, “The Year I Turned 21.” The album was just as successful as her first body of work, “Young and Dangerous.”

With this fantastic feat, Ayra Starr has again proven that her sound will continue crossing borders and breaking records as she cements her place as a global superstar!

Recently, the singer, known for rocking skimpy outfits, posted a video on Instagram showcasing her talent on the keyboard as she played and sang to her excited fans.

Wowed by Ayra Starr’s skill, disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, hailed the singer's pure talent.