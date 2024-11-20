Apple Music names Kendrick Lamar its Rap Artist of the Year

After his era-defining beef with Drake, Kendrick Lamar is named Apple Music's Rap artist of the year.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most famous rappers globally whose music has multiple Grammys and sold millions of copies.

Kendrick Lamar's issues with Drake delivered major records from both sides with the biggest being the Compton rapper's 'Not Like Us' which reached the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke multiple streaming records.

After recently getting 2025 Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Rap Record of the Year, and Rap Performance of the Year, Kendrick Lamar has been crowned Apple Music's Rap Artist of the Year.

One of the most news-making rappers in 2024 alongside Drake, Kendrick Lamar beats other contenders like Future, Kanye West, TY Dolla $ign, and Tyler the Creator to the Apple Music crown.