African China vs Lilly & Pincher: Revisiting the fight for a better Nigeria

While the disparity between the poor and rich is at an all time high in Nigeria, things weren't too different in the past as a plethora of Nigerian music proves.

One of the famous songs that called for socioeconomic justice in Nigeria is African China's 'Mr. President'.

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback, we take a look at the classic record and the attempt by another artist to deliver a rebuttal.

Through Galala music which is itself a fusion of elements from Hip Hop, Reggae, Highlife, and Gyration birthed from the Ajegunle axis of Lagos, African China made a bold call on the Nigerian leaders to tow the path of justice.

With its colourful use of pidgin English, vivid description of the economic reality, and groovy Galala production that called listeners to crouch mid-way and shuffle their legs, 'Mr. President' became an instant hit.

The lines "Rich man wey steal money dem no go show him face for crime fighters. But poor man wey steal maggi dem go show him face for crime fighter," is one that connected strongly with a large population whose reality it documented.

Indeed, the bulk of Nigeria's corrupt political elite were having a field day looting the country dry, and the few who were apprehended were let off with barely a slap on the wrist.

On the other hand, a poor man who steals something small and insignificant like a seasoning cube (Maggi) would have his face slapped on the then-popular TV show Crime Fighters.

'Mr President' became a call for change in a generation where artists show an admirable level of sociopolitical consciousness by highlighting the hunger and injustice in the land.



However, not everyone agreed with African China and his social justice crusade.

Lilly & Pincher: No Look Him Face

While Nigerians from different creeds sang along to African China's 'Mr President,' singing duo Lilly & Pincher didn't appear to share similar sentiments.

Such was the strong difference they felt that they were motivated to record a rebuttal they called 'No Look Him Face'.

The young men who also went by Soldiers For Christ were a product of the Ajegunle music hub that produced Daddy Showkey and Danfo Drivers.

They referred to African China who is also a product of the city as an alarmist attempting to blow up dust over non-existent economic issues.

Lilly & Pincher retaining the original sonic structure of 'Mr President' argued that African China's claim of hunger were false.

They even went as far as abandoning the subject matter by focusing on African China's looks before asking the president to pay him no attention.

The song appeared like an attempt by Lilly & Pincher to get commercial success and mass attention by dissing African China who had become a national sensation.

Pitching their tent with the government was a small price to pay for the potential career turning point that the moment could become.

The Aftermath

The plan worked as predicted for Lilly & Pincher whose rebuttal also became popular albeit for negative reasons.

Whatever impact that singing had on their career was also shortlived as the record coupled with 'Paddy' are the most memorable of their career.