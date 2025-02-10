Would we still watch Real Housewives without the drama?

The Real Housewives franchise has built its empire on wealth, luxury, and of course, drama. No matter how peaceful a season starts, you can always bet that conflict is lurking just around the corner.

Take The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) for instance; the latest season started on a seemingly positive and refreshing note, but by Episode 5, we’ve hit a major fight. And suddenly, the same people who were calling the show “boring” are now deeply invested. This raises an important question: Can reality TV thrive without toxicity, controversy, or conflict? Can the Real Housewives franchise keep its audience engaged without the drama we all claim to hate; but secretly enjoy? The drama on RHOLagos Episode 5 of RHOLagos served up our first big conflict of the season, and it all started with what should have been a luxurious retreat. Dabota, in true Housewives style, organized an extravagant getaway for the ladies, hoping for a fun and relaxing experience. But, as expected, tensions were still in the air. Mariam, still carrying unresolved issues with Diiadem, decided to have a private conversation with her to clear things up. Meanwhile, Sophia, Mariam, and Carolyna took a separate boat instead of joining Dabota and Diiadem, who had been patiently waiting for them on a rented yacht. Though Sophia and the other ladies apologised for the mix-up, Dabota wasn’t having it. She threw in snide remarks and, in what seemed like a calculated move, assigned Sophia the worst room; one without a beach view.

Now, let’s be honest, in Real Housewives culture, room assignments are a power play. The best rooms go to those in favour, and the worst go to the ones on the outs. So naturally, Sophia took offence, feeling like she was being deliberately sidelined. To make matters worse, Diiadem stood firmly by Dabota, making it seem like a classic mean girls' gang-up. What’s surprising in all of these is that; Sophia didn’t even know it was compulsory to take the rented yacht. Since she has her own boat right behind her house, she figured it was more convenient to take that instead of going all the way to the designated location. Logical, right? But logic rarely wins in the Real Housewives universe. And just like that, the first major conflict of the season was born.

READ ALSO: Inside the premiere of ‘Reel Love’: Timini Egbuson’s big move as an Executive Producer This episode’s drama is a perfect example of the tried-and-tested formula that makes Real Housewives work: A luxurious event or trip

A misunderstanding or social snub

Hurt feelings, passive-aggressive comments, and shade

A full-blown confrontation It’s a cycle we’ve seen play out in every Housewives franchise worldwide; from Atlanta to Beverly Hills, and now, Lagos. And the truth is, fans expect it. Before Episode 5, many viewers complained that this season felt “boring” because there wasn’t enough conflict. But the moment a fight broke out? Everyone suddenly found the show interesting again. So, it begs the question: Can reality TV thrive without drama?