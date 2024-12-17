Why some Nigerians ‘can’t deal’ with Nollywood films

From the tropes they can’t stand to the technical glitches that make them cringe, we’re breaking it all down. And we promise, it won’t just be a roast session. For every eye-roll-worthy moment, there’s a reason to appreciate how far Nollywood has come.

Mention Nollywood in a room full of Nigerians, and you’re guaranteed to spark a heated debate. It’s a phenomenon. Some people will sing its praises, championing how far the industry has come. Others? Not so much. They’ll roll their eyes, unleash a laundry list of complaints, and conclude with a dramatic, "That's why I don't watch Nollywood films!"

But why the divide? What is it about Nollywood that inspires both undying love and unshakable criticism among Nigerians? Is it the storylines that some claim are “too predictable”? Or maybe it’s the over-the-top drama that we secretly love to hate?

Nollywood is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of industry for some Nigerians. While many celebrate its growth and the global attention it’s receiving, there’s still a sizable number of people who’ve built their entire personality around not watching Nollywood films.

Predictability

Ola, a self-appointed movie critic had this to say:



“The Storylines Are Too Predictable!” The overdone love triangle: Rich man, poor girl, wicked stepmother, oh the revenge arc. Who comes back ten years later, to settle scores? Or is it how they gloss over grave offences and tender a lame apology? Worst still, you can predict the ending from the first five minutes. Why waste two hours?” he said.

Over-the-top acting

For Chiamaka, who prefers subtle acting, it’s the tropes and their repetitiveness.

“The acting can be over the top. Why is everyone always shouting? Can’t they pass their message across without screaming or slapping someone?” she said.

Production Quality

For Daniel who feels he can shoot a blockbuster with his phone, he believes the production quality is just not good.

“The production quality Is just Meh, they need to invest in good cameras,” he said.

Now, I’m not sure what kind of Nollywood film Daniel consumes but take it from me, Nollywood’s visuals are phenomenal today.

Lack of authenticity

Ifeanyi believes Nollywood isn’t authentic yet and she advocates that all Western elements shouldn’t be seen in them.



“They’re always copying Hollywood. Nollywood needs to be original. Why are we making a ‘Nigerian Avengers’? Just tell our own stories,” she said.

Slapstick comedy

And oh the comedy: Idara is done with slapstick comedy in Nollywood.

“The comedy is too slapstick. I don’t know how many times I can watch someone trip over a banana peel and still laugh or someone use bad English. Oh, the comedic timing too. Sometimes it’s so on the nose that it takes away from the movie,” she said.