Why making a film with friends might actually be a great idea

We’ve all heard the warnings: “Never mix friendship with business!” or “Working with friends will ruin your relationship!” But what if I told you that, in filmmaking, working with your friends might just be the best decision you ever make?

Sure, there are risks, but there are also some serious advantages of surrounding yourself with people you trust when bringing a film to life. Here’s why making a film with your friends might actually be a genius move.

1. The energy is unmatched

There’s something magical about working with people who get you. Your friends already understand your vibe, humour, and creative vision, which makes collaboration a lot smoother. Instead of wasting time trying to “prove” yourself to strangers, you’re bouncing ideas off people who actually want to see you win.

Think about it; some of the best filmmaking duos started as friends:

If they can do it, why not you?

2. A safe space for crazy ideas

Filmmaking is all about risks; bold ideas, strange concepts, and out-of-the-box storytelling. But sometimes, in professional settings, people are scared to suggest something weird for fear of being judged. With friends? No such problem!



Your friend group is where you can say, “What if we shot this entire scene from inside a fridge?” and instead of getting weird looks, you’ll hear, “Bro, that’s genius! Let’s try it!” This level of creative freedom can lead to some of your best work.

3. The budget will thank you

Filmmaking is expensive. But when you’re working with friends, the cost can go way down. Instead of hiring a full crew at industry rates, your cinematographer friend might shoot for free because they believe in the project. Your actor friends might take lower fees because they trust your vision.

Some benefits of making a film with friends include: borrowing equipment instead of renting, free locations (your friend’s house, office, or backyard), and people willing to work extra hours without side-eyeing you. Basically, your friendship is the currency that keeps production rolling.

4. Problem-solving becomes easier

Something will go wrong on set. (If nothing goes wrong, did you even make a film?) But when you’re working with friends, problem-solving becomes a team effort instead of a blame game. Because you actually care about each other, the focus remains on making the film better rather than pointing fingers.



READ ALSO: Nollywood director, Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 56th birthday