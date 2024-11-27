Trino Motion Pictures announces Uche Okocha as its new Managing Director

Film production company, Trino Motion Pictures has announced Uche Okocha as its new Managing Director.

This move by Trino Motion Pictures is to strategically uncover new opportunities for growth in Nollywood and the global entertainment space. Okocha brings over a decade of experience in filmmaking.

In his acceptance speech, Okocha expressed his excitement to lead the company and team toward groundbreaking achievements, elevate Trino’s storytelling capabilities, ensure its contents are always accessible, and expand its presence globally.

“I am honoured to take on the position of Managing Director at Trino Motion Pictures. I am ready to lead our talented team toward groundbreaking achievements and to employ our core values of efficiency, integrity, professionalism, and innovation to elevate our storytelling capabilities, ensure our content is always accessible, and expand our presence globally,” he said.

Trino Motion Pictures is the brain behind incredible titles such as Sylvia (2018), Three Thieves (2019), The Razz Guy (2021), The One for Sarah (2022), and the highly acclaimed The Weekend (2024).

These films have captivated audiences worldwide, received recognition from international film festivals, and garnered award nominations, affirming the unwavering commitment to quality.