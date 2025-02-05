This is why you should start watching movies today 

Life is hectic. Between school, work, social media, and everything in between, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But you know what can make things better? Movies. Yes, MOVIES!
Whether it’s a Nollywood drama that makes you cry, a Hollywood blockbuster that leaves you breathless, or an animated masterpiece that takes you back to childhood, films have a way of pulling you into new worlds and making life just a little more exciting.
Still not convinced? Well, here’s why you should start watching movies today!
1. Movies are the ultimate escape
Sometimes, you just need a break from reality. Movies transport you to different places, whether it's a magical kingdom, the streets of Lagos, or deep space. For a few hours, you can forget your worries and immerse yourself in a whole new world.
Feeling stressed? Watch a comedy.
Feeling bored? Watch an action thriller.
Feeling emotional? Watch a deep, thought-provoking drama.
There’s a movie for every mood, and that’s the beauty of it.
2. You get to see the world without leaving your seat
Ever wanted to visit Paris, Tokyo, or the Amazon rainforest? Movies can take you there in an instant. Through stunning cinematography and storytelling, you can experience different cultures, traditions, and ways of life from the comfort of your couch.
3. They spark conversations and connections
Movies aren’t just for watching; they’re for sharing. Think about how many times you’ve debated with friends about a plot twist or discussed a powerful film that left an impact on you.
Movies bring people together. Whether it’s a date night, a family movie session, or a Twitter/X argument over who really deserved to die in Acrimony. Films create shared experiences and memories.
4. They teach you about life (without the boring lectures)
Learning from a textbook can be a snooze fest. But movies? They teach you things in a way that actually sticks.
Want to understand love and heartbreak? Watch La La Land.
Want to see what courage looks like? Watch King of Boys.
Want to know how people survived history’s biggest events? Watch 12 Years a Slave or The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.
Movies entertain you while sneaking in valuable lessons. It’s like school, but FUN!
5. You’ll never run out of options
One of the best things about movies? There’s ALWAYS something new to watch.
Love drama? Try A Ghetto Love Story.
Need a laugh? Chief Daddy is right there.
In the mood for crime and suspense? Shanty Town has you covered.
Love sci-fi? Interstellar will blow your mind.
No matter what you’re into, there’s a movie that will entertain you.
6. It’s the best form of self-care
Life can be exhausting. Sometimes, the best way to relax is by curling up with a blanket, grabbing your favourite snack, and watching a good film.
Movies give you permission to pause, unwind, and enjoy a few hours of pure entertainment. And in today’s fast-paced world, that’s something we all need.
Movies are more than just entertainment; they’re experiences, lessons, and connections wrapped in visual storytelling. Whether you want to laugh, cry, escape, or learn something new, films have got you covered.
So, if you haven’t been watching movies, what are you waiting for?