This is why making a film with friends might be a bad idea

Filmmaking is already one of the most stressful, complex, and unpredictable creative processes out there. Now, imagine adding friendship drama into the mix; sounds like a recipe for disaster, right?

While making a film with your friends might sound like a fun and budget-friendly idea, in reality, it can quickly turn into a nightmare. Here's why working with your closest pals on a film project might not be as great as it seems.

1. Friendship ≠ Professionalism

Just because you have a great personal relationship doesn’t mean you’ll work well together on a film set. Filmmaking requires discipline, structure, and accountability; things that friendship can sometimes blur. When working with friends, professionalism can take a backseat, leading to missed deadlines, lack of commitment, and people not taking their roles seriously.

2. Criticism can become personal

In a professional setting, feedback is normal. Directors give notes, actors adjust, and editors make changes; all in service of the film. But when working with friends, criticism can feel personal. Telling your friend that their scene was flat or their script needs rewriting might lead to unnecessary tension. Instead of taking feedback as constructive, they might see it as an attack on your

friendship.



READ ALSO: How introverts can enjoy the process of filmmaking

3. Money can ruin everything

Money has the power to break even the strongest friendships. When making a film, there are budgets, payments, and financial responsibilities involved. Who is funding the project? Who is getting paid? If you’re all working for free, will everyone stay committed? And what happens if the film makes money; how do you split it? Without a clear financial agreement from the start, things can get messy really fast.