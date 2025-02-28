This is all you need to know about Sophia Egbueje and Ama Reginald’s saga

When it comes to Nigerian socialites and influencers, drama is never in short supply.
You see the Nigerian entertainment space yeah, drama unfolds both on and off the screen. The latest buzz centres around a leaked audio conversation involving Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy and Lagos socialite Sophia Egbueje, with influencer Ama Reginald also entangled in the narrative.
The Leaked Audio: A Lamborghini for love?
We woke up on February 27, 2025, hoping to have a great day, little did we know that dinner was gonna be served on a platter before bedtime. Social media began buzzing after leaked call recordings surfaced.
In the leaked recordings, allegedly featuring Sophia, she vents to someone about her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy’s associate, Manny, who persuaded her to meet Burna Boy; promising her a Lamborghini in return. The leaked audio gave us a front-row seat into this messy entanglement.
This had us combing through comment sections to get to the root of the matter. By some sheer luck, we found a user who was kind enough to disclose the blog where the original recordings/details were posted. We dived in like four-year-olds at a water park for the first time. Some of us followed the blog immediately before it became private.
After a rocky trip, we got to our final bus stop, where the audio recording was located. This recording explained the nature of the alleged relationship between Sophia and Burnaboy.
In the tape, Burna Boy purportedly offers Sophia a luxurious Lamborghini in exchange for intimate favours. Sophia however recently made headlines for acquiring a Lamborghini Urus, a high-performance SUV valued at approximately ₦500 million seeing that Burna Boy wouldn’t redeem his pledge.
This revelation sent shockwaves through social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the controversial proposition.
A rift between friends: Sophia and Ama
The plot thickened as reports suggested that Sophia and her close friend, influencer Ama Reginald, have had a falling out over the incident. The two were previously known for their close friendship, often sharing joint appearances and collaborative content.
However, the leaked audio and the ensuing scandal appear to have driven a wedge between them, leading to public speculation about the future of their relationship.
Following this news, Bo Hiars, took to her Instagram live session, to narrate her ordeal with Ama Reginald, emphasising the pattern she uses to lure her victims.
Recall that Bo Hairs has previously taken to the internet to express her grievances towards her friendship breakup with Hilda Baci because of Ama Reginald whom she describes as a “social climber.”
Burna Boy's silence and social media frenzy
While all this was happening, Burna Boy was nowhere to be found. No tweets, no cryptic Instagram posts, no subtle shade; just radio silence.
This only made things worse because, in Nigeria, when you keep quiet, you either did it, or you’re planning your next move.
Meanwhile, Twitter, Instagram, and even TikTok were on fire. Memes flooded the timeline, think pieces were written, and people were choosing sides faster than a presidential election.
Some said Sophia fumbled the bag by exposing the deal, others insisted Burna Boy was wild for even making that offer (if he did), and then there were the neutral spectators just enjoying the drama with popcorn in hand.
Ama Reginald: Caught in the crossfire
Influencer Ama Reginald, who boasts a significant following on social media, now finds herself inadvertently drawn into the controversy. While she has not made any public statements regarding the matter, her association with both parties has led to increased scrutiny of her online activities and relationships; both past and present.
Ama Reginald might not have been guilty of the allegations, but her name was suddenly in everybody’s mouth. With her past controversies and now this, people began side-eyeing her like, “Sis, why is your name always in some friendship drama?”
She hasn’t made a public statement yet, but her silence is doing little to stop the speculations. Some internet detectives have even started digging through her old posts, trying to connect the dots between her, Burna, and Sophia.
Public Reactions: Divided opinions
The unfolding drama has elicited a wide range of reactions from the public. Some express disappointment in the involved parties, while others view the situation as a mere reflection of the complex dynamics within the entertainment industry.
As the story continues to develop, it remains a hot topic of conversation across various media platforms. Is Ama truly a social climber as it’s been speculated? Will Sophia and Ama’s relationship be salvaged? And who the heck released that call recording? These are the many questions the public is asking.
Conclusion
In an industry like this where personal and professional lives often intertwine, the Burna Boy, Sophia Egbueje, and Ama Reginald saga serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with fame. As audiences eagerly await further developments, one thing is certain: there's never a dull moment.