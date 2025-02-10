These Nollywood movies are available in cinemas this week

If you’ve been looking for the perfect Nollywood film on the big screen, you’re in luck! From romance to drama and even a bit of action, there’s something for everyone in cinemas this week.

Whether you're in the mood for a feel-good love story, a thrilling mystery, or a film that tugs at your emotions, these Nollywood movies have you covered.

With this lineup of Nollywood films currently showing, there’s no reason to stay home bored. Whether you’re going on a solo movie date, a fun outing with friends, or a romantic night out, these films promise top-tier entertainment

1. Summer Rain

If you love a good romance with deep emotions, Summer Rain calls your name. This film explores love, heartbreak, and unexpected second chances in a way that feels both refreshing and deeply relatable. With stellar performances and a storyline that will have you invested from start to finish, it’s the kind of movie that leaves you thinking long after the credits roll.