These Nollywood movies are available in cinemas this week

If you’ve been looking for the perfect Nollywood film on the big screen, you’re in luck! From romance to drama and even a bit of action, there’s something for everyone in cinemas this week.
Whether you're in the mood for a feel-good love story, a thrilling mystery, or a film that tugs at your emotions, these Nollywood movies have you covered.
With this lineup of Nollywood films currently showing, there’s no reason to stay home bored. Whether you’re going on a solo movie date, a fun outing with friends, or a romantic night out, these films promise top-tier entertainment
1. Summer Rain
If you love a good romance with deep emotions, Summer Rain calls your name. This film explores love, heartbreak, and unexpected second chances in a way that feels both refreshing and deeply relatable. With stellar performances and a storyline that will have you invested from start to finish, it’s the kind of movie that leaves you thinking long after the credits roll.
2. Love Lockdown
Relationships can be tricky, and Love Lockdown takes that to the next level. Expect passion, betrayal, and a rollercoaster of emotions as this movie dives into the complexities of modern love. If you’re in the mood for drama, sizzling chemistry, and an unforgettable storyline, this one should be on your watchlist.
3. Reel Love
What happens when a social media influencer and an entrepreneur fake a relationship for clout, only for real feelings to get in the way? Reel Love explores this fun yet messy dynamic, bringing romance, humour, and a little bit of chaos to the screen. With Kayode Kasum directing and Timini Egbuson making his debut as an executive producer, this movie is filled with charm and drama in all the right ways. It is coming to the cinemas this Friday, February 14.
4. Tarella
Love fantasy movies? Tarella is a must-watch. This film reimagines a classic Cinderella-esque tale but with a fresh Nollywood twist. From breathtaking costumes to magical moments and powerful storytelling, it’s a visually stunning and heartwarming experience that proves fairytales aren’t just for kids.
5. Something About the Briggs
One of the hottest films in cinemas right now, Something About the Briggs has already made waves at the box office, pulling in ₦22.5 million in its opening weekend. If you love family sagas, deep secrets, and gripping drama, then this film is definitely for you. Expect jaw-dropping moments and a storyline that keeps you hooked from start to finish.