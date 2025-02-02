Social media reacts to Etinosa Idemudia calling out Frederick Leonard

The drama between Nollywood actors Etinosa Idemudia and Frederick Leonard has taken a new turn as the internet weighs in on the controversy.

After Etinosa publicly accused Leonard of mistreating crew members on set and blocking her on social media, reactions have flooded the internet, with fans and industry insiders taking sides.

Let’s give you a recap

It all started when Etinosa left a comment on one of Frederick Leonard’s posts, alleging that he disrespects crew members on other people’s sets despite motivating his own team. Shortly after, Leonard blocked her, prompting Etinosa to call him out for his actions. Things escalated further when she detailed an incident where an unnamed actor (strongly implied to be Leonard) used a script supervisor’s dress to wipe his sweat and then demanded she be removed from the set for protesting.

As expected, social media users did not hold back their opinions on the matter. Here’s a look at some of the most viral reactions.



Many users applauded Etinosa for speaking up about an issue they claim is well-known within the industry

"We don't care for his reply... As long as she calls out bad behaviour and names the person," an Instagram user said.

@officialdemianedward added this: "Everybody in the movie industry knows very well that @freddieleonard no be better person. @etinosaofficial, you said what you said & it's nothing but the truth."

Another user chimed in; "Many people are saying the same thing about this Frederick. @etinosaofficial, I love your boldness."