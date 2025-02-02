Social media reacts to Etinosa Idemudia calling out Frederick Leonard

The drama between Nollywood actors Etinosa Idemudia and Frederick Leonard has taken a new turn as the internet weighs in on the controversy.
After Etinosa publicly accused Leonard of mistreating crew members on set and blocking her on social media, reactions have flooded the internet, with fans and industry insiders taking sides.
Let’s give you a recap
It all started when Etinosa left a comment on one of Frederick Leonard’s posts, alleging that he disrespects crew members on other people’s sets despite motivating his own team. Shortly after, Leonard blocked her, prompting Etinosa to call him out for his actions. Things escalated further when she detailed an incident where an unnamed actor (strongly implied to be Leonard) used a script supervisor’s dress to wipe his sweat and then demanded she be removed from the set for protesting.
As expected, social media users did not hold back their opinions on the matter. Here’s a look at some of the most viral reactions.
Many users applauded Etinosa for speaking up about an issue they claim is well-known within the industry
"We don't care for his reply... As long as she calls out bad behaviour and names the person," an Instagram user said.
@officialdemianedward added this: "Everybody in the movie industry knows very well that @freddieleonard no be better person. @etinosaofficial, you said what you said & it's nothing but the truth."
Another user chimed in; "Many people are saying the same thing about this Frederick. @etinosaofficial, I love your boldness."
Some even speculated that Leonard’s alleged behaviour could extend beyond work and into his personal life.
"Then imagine what Peggy (his wife) will be going through at home. Hmmm..." a user speculated.
On the flip side, some social media users questioned Etinosa’s motives, suggesting that the real issue was her being blocked by Leonard.
@_wandegirl, an Instagram user has this to say "Okay, this alleged behavior isn't fair. But if he hadn't blocked you days ago, we wouldn't know about this now, would we?"
@quin_nette_, another user said, "The blocking really pain this woman." Another said, "This woman rest now! Abi the blocking dey pain you?"
@joshua_donalds assumed, "Or probably she’s in love with this guy lowkey and can’t come out straight, smh!"
Where do we go from here?
With more people coming forward with claims against Frederick Leonard, the conversation about professionalism in Nollywood is gaining traction. While Leonard has yet to respond publicly, the controversy continues to fuel debates about hierarchy, entitlement, and the treatment of crew members in the industry.
Will this escalate further, or will both actors move on? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Nollywood tea is always brewing, and the internet is here for it!