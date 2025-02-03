See official trailer for Showmax original epic series premiering this February

See the official trailer of Showmax original epic series, Kabiyesi slated for release on February 14, 2025

As Showmax unveils its February content slate, it is set to launch its first Yoruba original epic series.

This epic drama is a tale of tradition, personal ambition and a princess’s struggle for power amid a wave of political change inspired by the true story of the reign of Orompoto, the only female Alaafin of Oyo, who ruled the empire in the 16th Century.

The story begins with Princess Aderiyife of Oyo-Ile, the only daughter of King Adegoke, who is engaged to be married to Prince Obabamiji of Igboho. Everything is on track for her to embrace her destiny until a devastating betrayal and a series of tragic events bring her face to face with the perils and pitfalls of being in a position of power.

Faced with agonising choices, Aderiyife embarks on a dangerous path where every decision she makes is critical to securing her family’s future and the future of Oyo-Ile, while she’s surrounded by enemies - both within and outside the kingdom. She’s forced to go above and beyond what is expected of her as the princess to become the leader that Oyo-Ile desperately needs.

Showrunner Seyi Babatope, sharing his excitement about the series, said, "Creating Kabiyesi has been a deeply rewarding journey. This story isn't just about royalty – it's about human ambition, love, and the personal cost of leadership. We're bringing a unique and powerful narrative that celebrates the richness of African storytelling, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”