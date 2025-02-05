Screenwriting tips for beginners

So, you want to be a screenwriter? You dream of seeing your stories come to life on the big screen, but where do you even begin? We’ve got answers for you.

Writing a screenplay can feel overwhelming at first, but don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Whether you're looking to break into Nollywood or just trying to write your first short film, here are some essential screenwriting tips to get you started.

1. Understand the basics of a screenplay format

Screenwriting is different from writing a novel or a short story. A script follows a specific format that includes:

Scene headings (sluglines) – These tell us where and when a scene takes place. Example:

EXT. LAGOS STREET – DAY

Action descriptions – This describes what’s happening in the scene. Keep it concise and visual.

Dialogue – What your characters say. Each character’s name appears above their dialogue.

Tools like Final Draft, Celtx, or even free software like Fade In can help format your script properly.

2. Start with a strong concept

Every great film starts with a solid idea. Ask yourself:

Is this concept fresh and engaging?

Can it be summed up in one sentence?

Does it have a compelling conflict?

Example: A struggling Lagos musician fakes his death to boost his album sales, but his plan backfires when his fake funeral turns into a city-wide celebration.

If you can’t summarise your story in one catchy sentence, you may need to refine your idea.



3. Focus on structure (the three-act structure)

Most successful films follow a three-act structure:

Act 1 (Setup) – Introduce your main character, their world, and their problem. By the end of this act, something big should happen that pushes them into action.

Act 2 (Conflict) – The heart of your story. Your character faces obstacles, struggles, and possibly fails. This is where the tension builds.

Act 3 (Resolution) – The climax! The biggest challenge is faced, and the story concludes.

4. Write compelling characters

Your audience needs to connect with your characters. Create characters with:

Goals – What do they want?

Flaws – What’s holding them back?

A Journey – How do they change from the beginning to the end?

For example, if your lead character is a broke journalist in Lagos who discovers a scandal, the audience needs to feel his desperation and determination.