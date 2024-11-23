‘Queen Lateefah’ continues its run in Nigerian Box Office, raking ₦350 Million

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola’s debut cinema production, 'Queen Lateefah,' has continued to attain great feats and is currently at ₦350 million since its release two months ago.

The film’s distributor, Cinemax Nigeria took to their Instagram to update its audience on the latest feat the film has attained.

“Queen Lateefah still waxing strong and shining bright! Grossing 350M and 7th Highest Grossing Nollywood Title of All Time! Big thank you to everyone who has seen this masterpiece. You guys are the best,” the post said.

This milestone placed the film as the 7th highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time. With an impressive start, Queen Lateefah became the highest-grossing movie with ₦57.7 million in its opening weekend. It also became the highest Nollywood opening weekend for a non-holiday period and the highest Nollywood weekend by an independent distributor in 2024.

Co-produced by Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions, Queen Lateefah follows a 30-year-old businesswoman, Lateefah Adeleke who is determined to rise through society’s ranks. Her carefully curated image begins to crumble when she meets Jide Rhodes, a businessman who unravels her true nature.