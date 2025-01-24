Oscars 2025: Full list of nominations revealed

The stage is set for Hollywood’s most prestigious night as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveils the highly anticipated nominations for the 2025 Oscars.
In a year marked by significant milestones, such as the record-breaking success of international films and the rise of female-led productions, the Oscars 2025 nominations highlight not only artistic excellence but also the strides made in representation and storytelling.
Here is the full list.
Best picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Best actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best actress
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best director
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Best adapted screenplay
A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original screenplay
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best original song
Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late
El Mal - Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
Like A Bird - Sing Sing
The Journey - The Six Triple Eight
Best original score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best international feature
I'm Still Here - Brazil
The Girl with the Needle - Denmark
Emilia Pérez - France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany
Flow - Latvia
Best animated feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best documentary feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best costume design
Wicked
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Best make-up and hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best production design
Wicked
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Conclave
Best sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best film editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
READ ALSO: Nollywood actor, Lilian Afegbai calls out segregation in Nollywood
Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best live-action short
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best documentary short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra