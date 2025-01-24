Pulse logo
Oscars 2025: Full list of nominations revealed

24 January 2025 at 14:31
This is the full list of nominations for the Oscars 2025
The stage is set for Hollywood’s most prestigious night as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveils the highly anticipated nominations for the 2025 Oscars. 

In a year marked by significant milestones, such as the record-breaking success of international films and the rise of female-led productions, the Oscars 2025 nominations highlight not only artistic excellence but also the strides made in representation and storytelling. 

Here is the full list.

Best picture

  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • I'm Still Here

  • Nickel Boys

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best director

  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

  • Sean Baker - Anora

  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

  • Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

  • James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold

  • Conclave - Peter Straughan

  • Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

  • Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

  • Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

  • Anora - Sean Baker

  • The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

  • A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

  • September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

  • The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best original song

  • Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

  • El Mal - Emilia Pérez

  • Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

  • Like A Bird - Sing Sing

  • The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Best original score

  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best international feature

  • I'm Still Here - Brazil

  • The Girl with the Needle - Denmark

  • Emilia Pérez - France

  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany

  • Flow - Latvia

Best animated feature

  • Flow

  • Inside Out 2

  • Memoir of a Snail

  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

  • Black Box Diaries

  • No Other Land

  • Porcelain War

  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

  • Sugarcane

Best costume design

  • Wicked

  • Nosferatu

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Gladiator II

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • A Different Man

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nosferatu

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best production design

  • Wicked

  • The Brutalist

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nosferatu

  • Conclave

Best sound

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best film editing

  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

Best cinematography

Best visual effects

  • Alien: Romulus

  • Better Man

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Wicked

Best live-action short

  • Anuja

  • I'm Not a Robot

  • The Last Ranger

  • A Lien

  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short

  • Beautiful Men

  • In the Shadow of the Cypress

  • Magic Candies

  • Wander to Wonder

  • Yuck!

Best documentary short

  • Death by Numbers

  • I Am Ready, Warden

  • Incident

  • Instruments of a Beating Heart

  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra



