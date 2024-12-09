Osas Ighodaro and Burna Boy join forces for a movie collaboration

Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro has revealed an upcoming movie collaboration with Grammy-award-winning artist, Burna Boy.

In an official announcement on a podcast, the actress revealed her new project is an adventure film with three major languages.

“It's an adventure film where we speak English, Yoruba and French. We are going through, French-speaking countries from Nigeria to Cotedviore to Benin. I love it. We have Wale Ojo in it, we have myself and actresses from Cotedviore. I am also a producer on the project as well as Burnaboy. I'm so proud of this film,” she said.

Titled 3 Cold Dishes, the film is set to drop in the first quarter of 2025.

Osas is known for her captivating performances in films like Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and her versatility as an actress. She emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood actress of 2018 and was awarded Best Actress in a Drama consecutively at the 2022 and 2023 AMVCA for her roles in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and Man of God, respectively.

The collaboration marks Burna Boy’s debut in the world of Nollywood, a move that has intrigued audiences eager to see the Afrobeat superstar take on a new artistic challenge.

The project, whose synopsis remains under wraps, is said to explore themes of revenge.