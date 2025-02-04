Nollywood director, Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 56th birthday

Nollywood director Bolanle Austen-Peters takes to social media to celebrate her 56th birthday.

In a heartfelt morning post, the creative powerhouse reflected on her journey, expressing deep appreciation for her career, and loved ones. “Stepping into 56 years of boldly achieving purpose. Blessed, accomplished and poised. Walking through our garden, I reflected on everything God has done for me and all I can say is "THANK YOU LORD" for making me a Beautiful African Princess (BAP) with the Baddest Amazing Productions (BAP) surrounded by the most amazing people that love me and doing what I love best; appreciating nature. I am looking up to God Almighty for the journies ahead of me and thanking all my loved ones for being part of my making,” the post said.