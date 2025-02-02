Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia calls out a colleague over rude behaviour

Nollywood Actress Etinosa Idemudia has set social media on fire after publicly calling out her colleague, Frederick Leonard, over what she describes as "unruly behaviour."

If you thought Nollywood was just about the drama on-screen, think again!

Earlier this week, Etinosa left a comment under one of Frederick Leonard’s videos, saying:

"You dey ginger your crew but go to other person's set to traumatise their crew. Is it good?"

But instead of addressing the comment, Leonard’s response? The block button. And Etinosa was not having it.

After getting blocked, Etinosa took to Instagram to express her displeasure, but just when we thought the matter had died down, she came back with even more allegations. This time, she painted a disturbing picture of what allegedly went down on a film set.

"An actor called a script supervisor to come closer, which she did. Suddenly, he pulled her dress close to his face and used her dress on her body to clean his sweat. The lady protested and the actor was yelling at her, demanding that she be kicked out of the set because he is a GOD. Thankfully, the director had the balls to reprimand the actor and stand up for the script supervisor… Not, he never apologised and his DAB was right there with his PA. Even God will not treat a fellow human that way," she said with the caption, “bad behaviour, good evening, Frederick.