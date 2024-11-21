Look out for more from these young Nollywood actors in 2025

As we approach 2025, the spotlight shines brightly on a group of rising stars who are poised to make significant waves in Nollywood and beyond.

With fresh and not-so-new faces emerging to redefine storytelling and performance, the industry’s growing global recognition has paved the way for a new generation of actors who bring fresh perspectives, energy, and talent to the screen.

These young performers are not just entertaining audiences, but also challenging stereotypes, pushing creative boundaries, and becoming ambassadors for Nollywood. From breakout performances in critically acclaimed films to stealing the spotlight in high-profile productions, these actors have demonstrated that they have what it takes to be the future of the industry.

This list highlights some of the most promising actors under 35 who are set to define the next chapter of Nigerian filmmaking.

Tomiwa Tegbe

If you are a fan of MTV Shuga, then you know this guy. Wasiu gave us a great performance. As a rising actor, Tomiwa has featured in several notable works including Omoni Oboli’s The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3, where he played the role of Emeka; the TV show, My Siblings and I, AMVCA award-winning film, Over the Bridge, Detour, Ijakumo, Kasala, Ehi’s Bitters, and most recently 143.

Chimezie Imo

Trailblazer AMVCA 2024. Chimezie takes the cake when it comes to emotional depth. If he cries, I bet you’d struggle to hold back teardrops trying to hustle their way out of your eyes. Some of his roles and movies include Nimbe where he plays the titular role, and Breath of Life where he plays Elijah. His role in Breath of Life won him the Trailblazer Award at the recent Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award. Other works are Kasala, MTV Shuga, and Choke

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

With his ever-young look, Emeka is one of Nollywood’s talented actors. Some of his works include the Netflix series Far From Home, I do not Come to You by Chance, Kasala, Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, Passport, The Trade, and Eyimofe.

Chuks Joseph

Chuks has been around the block for some time now. He has been featured in some notable works including Dark October, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi, Afemefuna and Leaked.

Paul Nnadiekwe

Paul’s role as Kingsley in the book adaptation, I Do Not Come To You By Chance will have you wanting to see more of him. Before this, he made his debut as a lead actor in the teen series Schooled. Afemefuna: An Nwa-boi Story where he played the teen Afamefuna got him even more recognition in the Nollywood space.

Moshood Fattah

Moshood is another actor with emotional depth. Why wouldn’t he? He has a degree in Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin and proceeded to Postgraduate studies in Nigerian Cinema at the University of Lagos, Akoka. He made his debut on stage when he played the lead role of “Gwanza” in the Spirit of David Musical. He rose to prominence when he was cast as Michael in the Netflix limited series Far From Home and Ademide in Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street.

Mike Afolarin