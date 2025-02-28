Pulse logo
Lady Laide Films Returns to the Box Office with the Highly Anticipated Aso Ebi Diaries! 

28 February 2025 at 16:02

Lady Laide Films is back—Bigger and Bolder—with Aso Ebi Diaries, a feel-good celebration of  culture, love, friendship, and family. Directed by the incredible Biodun Stephen. This isn’t just a  film—it’s a tribute to the Aso Ebi tradition, complete with style, drama, and unforgettable  moments. 

Set in modern Lagos, Nigeria, Aso Ebi Diaries takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions,  friendship, love, betrayal, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of family. It’s a story that reflects  our culture, our people, and the vibrant social dynamics we all know so well. 

With a stellar cast including Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Bukky Wright, Chizzy  Alichi, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori - Kie Kie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Daniel Lloyd, Kalu Ikeagwu, and  Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, the film promises amazing performances and jaw dropping fashion  moments. Costume masterminds Yolanda Okereke and Janet Aiyegbusi with their creative hands  brings Aso Ebi to life, celebrating unity, cultural pride, and individuality through breathtaking  designs. 

Produced by Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo, with a compelling script by Frances Okeke,  Aso Ebi Diaries is pure magic, authentic, entertaining, and deeply relatable. 

Founded on a passion for storytelling and a commitment to sharing authentic African narratives,  Lady Laide Films has grown into a powerhouse in Nollywood, delivering hit after hit. Renowned  for celebrating African stories with global appeal, the studio continues to bridge cultures and  entertain audiences worldwide through innovative storytelling and impactful productions. Under  the visionary leadership of Laide Daramola, Lady Laide Films continues to push creative  boundaries, demonstrating that passion, perseverance, and innovation can drive lasting impact in  the global film industry. 

Mark your calendars! Aso Ebi Diaries hits cinemas nationwide on April 18, 2025. Follow lady Laide Films for exclusive updates on the following platforms. Instagram: @llfilmstudios  

Facebook: Lady Laide Studios  

YouTube: Lady Laide Studios 

TikTok: LadyLaideStudios

