Is Nollywood still producing celebrities? [Opinion]

A tweet recently made its rounds online, claiming that Nollywood no longer produces celebrities.

“Nollywood does not produce celebrities anymore. Genevieve and Omotola ka na-ewi since 1999 till date, and they were really huge in the 2000s. Actors now are not nearly as huge. The reverse is the case with musicians, those ones are global stars now. I blame the movies,” he said.

The user nostalgically referenced Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde , asserting that today’s Nollywood stars don’t measure up in terms of fame or global presence. And while I understand the sentiment, I have to ask; is that really true?

We still have actors with serious celebrity status. Think of Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rita Dominic, and even a new wave of stars like Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakre, and Nancy Isime.

Yes, Genevieve and Omotola were (and still are) massive. Their era of Nollywood was undeniably star-driven, with actors reaching near-mythical status. But does that mean today’s Nollywood stars aren’t celebrities? Not quite.

These actors are recognised, celebrated, and continue to dominate conversations. The difference? The way we view celebrities has changed.

Back in the 2000s, movie stars felt almost untouchable. There was no social media to give us direct access to them. If you wanted to see Genevieve, you had to wait for her to grace the cover of City People or catch her in a film.



Now? A quick scroll through Instagram and you’re inside your favorite actor’s life. They’re doing TikTok challenges, showing off their meals, and interacting with fans in the comment section.

What used to feel unreachable now feels normal. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t celebrities; it just means they’re more accessible.

Blaming the movies? That’s a stretch

The tweet also blames Nollywood movies for this supposed decline in celebrity culture. But let’s think about that for a second. Nollywood today is bigger, glossier, and more diverse than ever.



We have cinema blockbusters, Netflix deals, and films touring international festivals. If anything, actors now have more platforms to showcase their talent.

If we’re being honest, the real difference is how we engage with fame. The internet has democratised attention. Music stars, influencers, and content creators all share the same space now. So maybe it’s not that Nollywood actors aren’t huge anymore; it’s that fame itself has become fragmented.

But wait, does it even matter?

Why do we care so much about whether or not Nollywood actors are “as huge” as before? Is celebrity status the ultimate goal?

Maybe, just maybe, it’s a good thing that actors now feel more human. We get to appreciate them for their work rather than idolising them from a distance.



They are more relatable, more present, and more in touch with their audiences.

So instead of asking if Nollywood still produces celebrities, maybe the real question should be; do we still care about the idea of “untouchable” stars? Because in 2025, authenticity and connection seem to matter more than mystery and status. And honestly? That’s not a bad thing.