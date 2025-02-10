Inside the premiere of ‘Reel Love’: Timini Egbuson’s big move as an Executive Producer

Reel Love, directed by Kayode Kasum and created by Timini Egbuson, premiered last night in grand style, bringing out Nollywood’s biggest stars and industry insiders.

The event wasn’t just another movie premiere but a special moment for Timini, as it marked his debut as an executive producer. At its core, Reel Love is a feel-good romance with plenty of drama. The story follows Tomide, a social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur, whose first meeting is anything but friendly. They start off as total enemies, but with a crazy idea from Tomide’s fiancee, Imani they end up pretending to be a couple to boost Tomide’s online fame. Things take an unexpected turn when Rachel actually falls for Tomide, not knowing he has a fiancee. Meanwhile, Tomide’s fiancée finds out about his growing feelings for Rachel and breaks things off. As if that wasn’t enough, she tips off a whistle-blower, exposing all his secrets. With romance, heartbreak, and the messy side of social media, Reel Love delivers a fun and emotional ride that keeps the audience entertained.