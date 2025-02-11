How to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a filmmaker with your partner 

Without turning it into a production set, you can have a great experience on Valentine’s Day. Let me work you through how.

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year when love is in the air, roses cost a fortune, and restaurants are mysteriously fully booked even though nobody ever seems to make reservations in advance. But hey, you’re a filmmaker, which means you see life through a different lens; literally.

Dating a filmmaker is not for the weak. You spend half your time discussing lighting choices, obsessing over sound design, and accidentally turning every deep conversation into potential dialogue for your next film.



But since love is patient (and hopefully your partner is too), you might as well make an effort this Valentine’s Day.

Now, let’s explore fun, filmmaker-friendly ways to make this Valentine’s Day one for the books.

1. Resist the urge to ‘direct’ the date

Look, I know you have a vision. You probably want the perfect lighting, the right music, and a storyline with a killer third act. But here’s the thing; your partner is not an actor, and this is not a set. If you find yourself shouting “Cut! Let’s do that again” when they try to kiss you, just know you’re doing too much.



Relax. Enjoy the moment. Let the love flow naturally, even if the lighting is off and the ambiance isn’t giving cinematic masterpiece.

2. Pick a date that’s not a movie marathon; unless they love it

I get it; you love films. Your entire personality is wrapped around mise-en-scène, and you think watching a French New Wave film is peak romance. But maybe; just maybe, your partner would like to do something other than watch La La Land for the tenth time. If they’re into movies, great! Pick something they love, not just what your obsessed soul desires.

3. Don’t gift a ‘film about your relationship’ as a present

Nobody wants to receive a 30-minute documentary about their own love life narrated by you in a deep, cinematic trailer voice. (Well, maybe someone does, but it’s risky.) Instead of making a self-indulgent film project, consider something sweet and personal; maybe a scrapbook, handwritten letter, or a real present that doesn’t require post-production.