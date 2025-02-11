How to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a filmmaker with no partner

Love is overrated, so don’t panic, I’m single too and hear me, sis, I know and see you. That’s why we’ve curated a list of activities you can engage in on Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day is the annual reminder that couples exist just to make the rest of us feel like we’re extras in a rom-com we didn’t sign up for. While lovebirds are out there exchanging chocolates, roses, and “I can’t live without you” texts, you, dear filmmaker, are third-wheeling your own life.
No partner? No problem. Who needs a significant other when you have your camera, your scripts, and an undying love for cinema?
So, instead of sulking through another February 14, let’s flip the script. This is your chance to romanticise your single life Nollywood style; dramatic, over-the-top, and filled with questionable plot twists.
Whether you’re editing your latest project, binging iconic romance films to steal inspiration, or treating yourself to a solo cinema date, this guide will show you how to make the most of Valentine’s Day as a filmmaker who’s flying solo.
1. Write the most heart-wrenching love story ever
If you can’t experience love, why not create it? Channel all that singleness into crafting a screenplay that will make people cry into their pillows. Think of the most dramatic love triangle, add an unnecessary village curse and boom; you’ve got a Nollywood blockbuster in the making. Bonus points if you make the heartbreak as painful as your current situation.
2. Go on a date… with your camera
Who needs a partner when you have your trusted camera? Take it out on a solo date and capture the beauty (or absurdity) of Valentine’s Day. Record couples doing the absolute most in restaurants, shoot a short film about a lonely filmmaker on February 14, or just sit by the beach and film the waves; very deep and poetic.
3. Drown your feelings in post-production
Editing that short film you've been procrastinating? Perfect timing. Nothing screams "I'm unbothered" like spending Valentine's Day colour-grading footage and syncing sound. Add melancholic background music for extra drama; it’s your day, live your truth.
4. Third-wheel like a pro
Call up your couple friends and tag along on their romantic outings. Be that extra person holding the camera, "accidentally" photobombing their selfies, or loudly reminding them that divorce rates are at an all-time high. Spicy, ain’t it?
READ ALSO: These Nollywood movies are available in cinemas this week
5. Make a Valentine's Day skit
Turn pain into content! Skits about single people on Valentine’s Day always go viral. Dress up, act out a solo candlelit dinner, talk to an imaginary partner, and then dramatically cry into your plate. By the end of the night, you’ll have something funny to post and maybe; just maybe, a potential Valentine for next year.
6. Spend time with your true love; filmmaking
Let’s be real, relationships come and go, but your passion for film? Forever. Use this day to reflect on your goals, plan your next project or research film festivals. Who needs romance when you can chase your dreams?
7. Sleep! Yes, just sleep
Nothing kills Valentine’s FOMO faster than a solid eight-hour nap. By the time you wake up, couples will have stopped posting their "Happy V-Day, my king/queen" epistles and life will return to normal.
Dear filmmaker, being single on Valentine’s Day is not a curse; it’s an opportunity. Whether you’re writing, filming, editing, or third-wheeling, just remember: love fades, but cinema is forever.