How to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a filmmaker with no partner

Love is overrated, so don’t panic, I’m single too and hear me, sis, I know and see you. That’s why we’ve curated a list of activities you can engage in on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is the annual reminder that couples exist just to make the rest of us feel like we’re extras in a rom-com we didn’t sign up for. While lovebirds are out there exchanging chocolates, roses, and “I can’t live without you” texts, you, dear filmmaker, are third-wheeling your own life.



No partner? No problem. Who needs a significant other when you have your camera, your scripts, and an undying love for cinema?

So, instead of sulking through another February 14, let’s flip the script. This is your chance to romanticise your single life Nollywood style; dramatic, over-the-top, and filled with questionable plot twists.



Whether you’re editing your latest project, binging iconic romance films to steal inspiration, or treating yourself to a solo cinema date, this guide will show you how to make the most of Valentine’s Day as a filmmaker who’s flying solo.

1. Write the most heart-wrenching love story ever

If you can’t experience love, why not create it? Channel all that singleness into crafting a screenplay that will make people cry into their pillows. Think of the most dramatic love triangle, add an unnecessary village curse and boom; you’ve got a Nollywood blockbuster in the making. Bonus points if you make the heartbreak as painful as your current situation.

2. Go on a date… with your camera