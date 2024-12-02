Here’s why Asabawood will never lose its audience

Today, we are exploring the many reasons Asabawood will never go out of style; although often looked down upon due to poor production quality, our parents still can’t get enough of it.

While you’re busy binge-watching the latest sleek Netflix Nollywood drama with great sound and a budget big enough to buy a small island, your parents are still glued to their trusty DVDs or local TV channels -or maybe now- YouTube, watching the Asaba Nollywood classics. You know the type: dramatic love triangles, co-wives plotting evil against each other, evil stepmothers who are always scheming, pastors casting out strange demons, and dramatic thunderclaps announcing impending doom.

This branch of Nollywood is characterised by low story and production quality done on a shoe string budget. These films were our introduction to some of the great talents like Ramsey Noah, Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama G,’ Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and Pete Edochie.

It’s easy to dismiss Asaba Nollywood as “old-school” or “low-budget,” but here’s the thing; it’s still thriving. Yup, it’s holding its own in a world dominated by streaming platforms and Hollywood blockbusters. So, why does it continue to reign supreme among our parents’ generation? Pull up a chair, grab a drink, and let’s explore this.

The DRAMA!

Asaba Nollywood doesn’t just give you drama, it serves it on a silver platter with extra pepper soup on the side. The storylines are unapologetically chaotic in the best way possible. Think witchcraft + heartbreak + family betrayal, all wrapped up in a two-hour runtime. For our parents, this is peak entertainment. Who needs the restrained subtlety of modern filmmaking when you can watch Patience Ozokwor threaten an entire village with a wicked laugh? Or Chiwetalu Agu fighting over his late brother’s land and must get it unless the widow becomes his mistress.

Budget Constraints, Big Creativity

Let’s not lie: the budgets aren’t massive. But Asaba Nollywood knows how to make magic happen with what it has. Green screens might not always be seamless, but they get the job done. And honestly, there’s a kind of charm in seeing a car explosion that’s clearly a stock video clip. For our parents, it’s not about the polish, it’s about the heart. It’s the thought that counts.

The “Everyday Nigerian” Stories

Asaba Nollywood films know how to hit close to home; literally. Unlike the sleek high-rises and designer wardrobes of “modern Nollywood,” Asaba movies are grounded in the realities of everyday Nigerians. They feature stories about village life, urban hustle, family squabbles, and, of course, that nosy neighbor who always seems to know everyone’s business. For our parents, these films aren’t just entertainment—they’re reflections of their lived experiences, complete with proverbs and relatable family drama.

The Moral Lessons

If there’s one thing Asaba Nollywood films do better than most, it’s delivering moral lessons. Every story comes with a clear takeaway: honesty pays, greed destroys, and love conquers all (unless your village oracle says otherwise). For parents who want their entertainment with a side of wisdom, these films are a perfect fit. They don’t just watch, they learn, and then they pass those lessons on to you during random lectures.

The Accessibility

Asaba Nollywood has mastered the art of being everywhere. These movies are staples on local TV stations, market stalls, even that uncle’s CD rack that holds every film from 2002 to 2023 or YouTube. It doesn’t cost much to watch these films. Asaba Nollywood doesn’t require subscriptions, exorbitant internet bundles, or complex logins. The affordability and accessibility have ensured their longevity, especially for audiences who might not always have access to streaming services or cinema screenings.

The Heartbeat of Nigerian Culture

At its core, Asaba Nollywood celebrates Nigerian culture. It features traditional weddings, village meetings, and age-old customs in a way that feels authentic and familiar. For a generation of parents who cherish their roots, these films are a way to stay connected to the essence of Nigeria, no matter where they are.

Now, this why Asaba Nollywood Will Never Fade

Despite the rise of big-budget Nollywood films and international streaming platforms, Asaba Nollywood has carved a niche that’s hard to shake. It’s not just about the films but the connection they foster, the memories they evoke, and the authenticity they bring to the table.