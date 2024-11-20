'Gladiator II' records ₦99.1 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator II has made an impressive debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing ₦99.1 million in its opening weekend making it the second-highest opening of the year.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the epic, directed by Ridley Scott, gained ₦8.13 million on Wednesday and ₦8.96 million on Thursday, ahead of its weekend release.

Following an advanced screening in Nigeria which amassed N17 million in two days, this achievement places Gladiator II as one of the top film openings in 2024.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the sequel follows Lucius, the nephew of Maximus, the hero of the first film. After his home is seized by tyrannical Roman emperors, Lucius takes up arms as a gladiator, seeking revenge while fighting to restore Rome’s glory. The film explores the themes of vengeance and redemption set in ancient Rome. With a star-studded cast including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, the film is set to draw a strong audience in Nigeria which is indicative of the country’s appeal to global cinema.

On the international box office, it has grossed an estimated $87 million making it the biggest opening for any Ridley Scott film. According to reports, the sequel’s development spanned two decades, with various iterations of the script considered since Gladiator’s 2000 release. The final version began taking shape in 2018, with Mescal cast in early 2023.