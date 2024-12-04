'Gladiator II' becomes Denzel Washington's most successful movie with a worldwide gross of $320 million

Hollywood movie, Gladiator II has become the most successful Ridley Scott movie featuring the veteran actor Denzel Washington.

Washington is undeniably one of Hollywood's most admired actors. Over the years, he has built an incredible career filled with unforgettable performances and widespread praise. His talent and influence have reached far beyond Hollywood. However, even with all his success, he hasn’t always been the go-to actor for breaking box office records like some of his peers.

Recently, his collaboration with Ridley Scott has made it to the top of his list when it comes to his highest box office gross. The numbers have confirmed Gladiator II is Washington's highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, having made $320.2 million at the time of writing. This beats out American Gangster's $267.9 million gross, making it the actors' most financially successful released movie directed by Ridley Scott. Seventeen years after its release, the movie still holds the record for Washington's highest domestic gross at $130.1 million. However, this milestone could soon be surpassed by his latest film, which has already reached $111.4 million domestically at the time of writing.