Funke Akindele names those she'll share N1.8bn Everybody Loves Jenifa earnings with

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed that the N1.8 billion grossed by her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, will not entirely go to her account.



In a lighthearted post on social media, the Nigerian box-office queen appealed to her fans to push her movie to a new box-office benchmark of N2 billion so that there will be more for all involved to share.

Revealing the parties she will be sharing the earnings from the movie with, the actress wrote in pidgin English, “Cinema go collect, tax go collect, distributor go collect.”

She wrote: “I beg no be only me get the 1.8billion o!!! Cinema go collect, tax go collect, distributor go collect!!!! Maybe when I get to 2Bnaira, I fit settle. So pls go see #eljthemovie in cinemas and take us to 2 billion naira. Thank you”

For 2024, Funke and Wunmi Toriola emerged as the highest-grossing lead actresses.

This is according to FilmOne, a movie distribution company, in a Monday post on their Instagram page.

While Funke led the way with “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” Wunmi Toriola came in second with her film 'Queen Lateefah.'

Third place went to Toyin Abraham with her movie, ‘Alakada Bad and Boujee.’

Tomike Adeoye clinched fourth place for the movie, ‘Ajosepo,’ and Eniola Ajao landed fifth place for ‘Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju.’

Kehinde Bankole emerged sixth for the movie, ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti,’ while Adunni Ade clinched seventh place for ‘Lakatabu.’

Uche Nwaefuna is eighth for 'Thinline,' 'Silent Intruder,' and 'The Betrayed' movies.