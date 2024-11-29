Circuits to launch global streaming platform for premium African content in time for the holidays

Circuits, a global premium video-on-demand platform spotlighting the best of African cinema, is set to launch globally in December 2024, just in time for the holiday season.

Designed to bring premium cinematic experiences directly to viewers, Circuits will debut with an exclusive pay-per-view model offering high-quality African content, including new releases and cinema blockbusters, accessible across all internet-connected devices, including smart TVs.

“Circuits represents a paradigm shift in how global audiences experience African content,” said Chioma Onyenwe, Vice President at Circuits. “By harnessing the wealth of talent and innovation within Africa, we are using technology to build a resilient bridge between the continent’s vibrant film industry and global audiences who cherish our stories and films.”

What sets Circuits apart in the competitive streaming landscape is its focus on delivering an elevated viewing experience through a PVOD model, offering exclusive access to premium content and first-run cinema blockbusters, enhanced cinematic quality designed to replicate the big-screen experience at home, state-of-the-art digital rights management solution, ensuring robust protection of creators’ intellectual property, and seamless multi-device compatibility, allowing viewers to switch seamlessly between devices.

Launching in December 2024 with an impressive slate of titles from celebrated African filmmakers, Circuits will host monthly premieres of 5–10 carefully curated, previously unreleased films and blockbusters. Each film will remain available on the platform for a limited window of 12 weeks.

Film enthusiasts can join the waiting list now at https://circuits.tv to secure early bird pricing. Subscribers who sign up early will enjoy exclusive discounts on premiere titles and priority access to new releases.

Circuits is also actively engaging with African producers to license a robust slate of content. “Our mission is to showcase the exceptional talent of African filmmakers while building a dynamic and sustainable creator economy that resonates with global audiences,” added Onyenwe.

About Circuits:

Circuits is a pioneering premium video-on-demand platform dedicated to amplifying African storytelling. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to showcasing high-quality content, Circuits connects African filmmakers with global audiences, delivering a premium entertainment experience while fostering a thriving creator economy.

---