Catch up on these Nollywood films streaming on Netflix today!

With platforms like Netflix showcasing Nollywood's finest offerings, it’s easier than ever for fans to enjoy these movies from the comfort of their homes.

Over the years, Nollywood has evolved from low-budget productions to high-quality films that captivate audiences with their compelling stories, rich cultural narratives, and stellar performances.

So, whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt dramas, romantic comedies, or action-packed thrillers, Netflix offers authentic storytelling and relatable characters, and Nollywood continues to win hearts locally and internationally.

If you're looking for a perfect way to unwind, Netflix's Nollywood lineup has got you covered. From groundbreaking blockbusters to under-the-radar gems, these films promise to keep you entertained and engaged. Here’s a curated list of must-watch Nollywood films on Netflix today that are guaranteed to add some spice to your movie marathon.

A Simple Lie (2023)

The film written by Mannie Oiseomaiye, is about a lie told in an unplanned moment which ticks off a series of disastrous events. The drama follows a lady named Boma, who tries to win back her ex by telling him that she has cancer. Soon, her simple lie spirals out of control. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the film stars Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga and Kachi Nnochiri.

Dinner At My Place (2022)

Dinner at My Place is a romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Kevin Apaa. It follows the life of a Nigerian-American man, Nonso, who is planning to propose to his girlfriend over dinner. He had already planned to gift his girlfriend an expensive gold ring which originally belonged to his deceased mother who had left it for him in her memory. But to his surprise, things become worse when his ex-girlfriend shows up uninvited. The film stars Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija, Uche Montana, Oluyemi Solade, Charles Etubiebi, Debby Felix, Michael Sanni, Gabriel Ameh, Juliet Jackson, Ruth Okereafor, Nene Nwoko, and Namisi Govin Emma.

The Order of Things (2022)

This is Dr. Sid’s directorial debut following the lives of two brothers who plan to get married, but according to their traditional mother, the elder brother must marry first. This eventually leads to a wild and challenging search for a wife for the first son. The film stars Timini Egbuson, Obi Maduegbuna, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai.

The One for Sarah (2022)

Exploring self-worth, this film follows a young lady on a healing journey after experiencing an abusive partner. She finds herself and falls in love again. The cast members include Uzor Arukwe, Beverly Naya, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Broda Shaggi, Bucci Franklin, and Shalewa Ashafa. The romantic drama is directed by Lyndsey Esejuku and produced by Ronke Ogunmakin.

Moms at War (2018)