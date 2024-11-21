Are Skit makers professional actors? Here’s what I think

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a remarkable evolution in recent years, with the rise of skit makers becoming a defining trend in digital media.

Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have given birth to a new generation of content creators who produce short, humorous contents that often go viral. Some of these skit makers have transitioned into Nollywood, turning their online fame into big-screen opportunities.

While their popularity has opened doors to larger audiences and more significant projects, questions about their professionalism as actors have sparked debates. Can the spontaneity and improvisational skills that drive skit-making translate into the discipline and depth required for acting in films?

First, it is important to note that a skit makers’ transition into Nollywood seem inevitable, given their popularity and ability to connect with audiences. Producers often cast skit makers to capitalize on their massive fan base, hoping that their inclusion will boost a film’s visibility and box office performance.

Films featuring these stars, such as The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 (starring Kiekie) and Fate of Alakada (featuring Broda Shaggi), have seen considerable commercial success.

However despite their success, people argue that skit makers lack the training and discipline of professional actors. Unlike professional actors who undergo rigorous training, study their craft, and often work their way up through years of theatre or smaller roles, skit makers rely heavily on their personalities and comedic instincts.

In skits, the focus is often on exaggerated expressions and quick humour, which may not translate seamlessly into the nuanced performances required in films. Professional actors spend time developing their characters, understanding scripts, and delivering lines with emotional depth—qualities that many skit makers are lacking when they take on film roles.

The influx of skit makers into Nollywood raises concerns about the industry’s standards. Prioritizing popularity over skill undermines the professionalism of the industry. Casting decisions driven by an actor’s social media following rather than their talent can lead to performances that feel shallow or out of place.

This trend may also discourage emerging professional actors who have invested time and resources in honing their craft, only to be overshadowed by influencers with little formal training.

While skit makers bring undeniable energy and relatability to Nollywood, the path from social media sensation to professional actor demands more than just star power, it requires dedication, humility, and a willingness to learn.