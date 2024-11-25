‘Adire’ wins Best Cinematography at the 16th Best Nollywood Award (BON)

Netflix drama, Adire has won the award for Best Cinematography at the 16th edition of the Best of Nollywood Award.

In an Instagram post, the film producers and distributor made the announcement.

“Another win in the bag! Thank you to the team that made this movie a success! Special shout out to @cinemmaofficial for his work on this film. Thank you to @bon__awards for the recognition. Adire is still showing on Netflix, watch now,” the post said.

Emmanuel Igbekele Odihiri who worked as the Director of Photography on the project is a seasoned DOP with several works to his credit. Some of his works include Looking for Baami, Soole, Breaded Life, Ajosepo, Japa, and the Netflix series, Far From Home.

Recall that the film bagged four nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards including Best Cinematography, Best Actress, Best Costume and Best Production Design. Released on Netflix on January 13, 2024, Adire raked ₦8 million in its opening weekend.

With over 30 categories, the BON Awards is an annual film event presented by Best of Nollywood Magazine, honouring outstanding achievements in the Nollywood Industry with the first edition held in 2009.

Adire follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur played by Kehinde Bankole, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences. It is solely created and written by Jack'enneth Opukeme who doubled as an actor in the film.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.