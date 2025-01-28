Based on info gathered from filmmakers, these things should never be said to a filmmaker.

Filmmaking is no easy feat. From long nights on set to battling tight budgets and pushing creative boundaries, filmmakers pour their hearts, sweat, and resources into bringing their visions to life.



Yet, in the Nigerian context; where the industry faces unique challenges like limited funding, piracy, and intense competition with foreign films, these efforts are often undervalued or misunderstood.

But here’s the thing: while these creatives are hard at work, a careless comment or uninformed remark can sometimes feel like a slap in the face. Filmmakers often find themselves dodging frustrating questions or responding to insensitive statements that undermine their craft.

This article dives into 10 things you should never say to a filmmaker. Let’s get into it!

1. Nollywood films are always the same.

This is not just an unfair generalisation; it’s downright demoralising. While Nollywood has its tropes, the industry has evolved significantly, with diverse stories, genres, and world-class production values. Filmmakers work tirelessly to push boundaries and tell fresh, compelling stories

2. Can I be in your film? I can act o

Being a filmmaker doesn’t mean they’re in constant need of untrained actors. Filmmakers value talent, professionalism, and commitment over looks. It’s also disrespectful to assume you can bypass years of hard work that trained actors invest in honing their craft.

This is what to say instead. How do you usually cast actors for your projects?”

3. Hollywood is better than Nollywood.

Stop it! It’s unfair (and unnecessary) to compare Nollywood, an industry with unique cultural and financial constraints, to Hollywood. Nigerian filmmakers are doing their best with limited resources while carving out a global identity. Statements like this can come across as dismissive and unpatriotic.

4. Why didn’t you just add more special effects?

Many Nigerian filmmakers work with limited budgets, making Hollywood-style effects unattainable. Suggesting expensive techniques or gimmicks shows a lack of understanding of the challenges filmmakers face in balancing creativity and financial constraints.

5. I don’t really watch Nigerian movies

This statement is both offensive and discouraging to filmmakers who pour their heart and soul into creating films for Nigerian audiences. If you want Nollywood to grow, support it! Filmmakers rely on local audiences to validate their efforts and fund future projects.

6. Your story is shallow

Calling a filmmaker’s story “shallow” dismisses the hard work and thought that went into creating it. Even if you feel the story lacks depth, there are better ways to offer constructive criticism. A story’s impact often depends on the filmmaker’s resources and the intended audience. Instead of being dismissive, ask questions like, “What inspired this storyline?” or suggest areas for improvement respectfully.

7. Your film is trash

This is one of the harshest things you can say to any filmmaker. Even if a movie doesn’t meet your expectations, calling it “trash” disregards the months or years of effort that went into its production. A more constructive approach would be to highlight specific aspects you felt could be improved, such as the pacing, acting, or cinematography. Criticism is welcome, but it should aim to uplift, not tear down.

8. The film should have ended like this or like that

Everyone has their idea of how a movie should end, but telling a filmmaker their ending was wrong undermines their creative vision. Filmmakers craft stories based on their perspectives, intent, and artistic goals. While it’s fine to share your opinions as a viewer, framing it as an absolute; “It should have ended this way” implies that their creative choices were invalid.

9. You wasted money to shoot film

Filmmaking is an investment, not a waste. Telling a filmmaker they wasted money implies their work is unworthy or unprofitable. This is especially discouraging in Nollywood, where filmmakers already struggle with limited budgets and the financial risks of producing films. Instead, show appreciation for their effort, even if you didn’t enjoy the film.

10. Is it not just to write, or shoot?

This statement grossly oversimplifies the filmmaking process. Writing and shooting a film involve numerous steps: conceptualising the story, developing the script, casting, location scouting, shooting, editing, marketing, and more. It’s a process that requires immense collaboration and expertise. Saying this to a filmmaker trivialises their craft and the dedication it takes to succeed.



