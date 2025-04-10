Meet Tinubu’s Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Yusuf Sununu

Hon. Sununu plays a central role in addressing national emergencies, displacement, poverty, and other humanitarian crises facing millions of Nigerians. His hands-on experience as a medical doctor enriches his approach to solving poverty-related issues with empathy, evidence, and action.

Early Life and Education

Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu was born on November 2, 1967. He hails from Kebbi State, Nigeria. He was raised in a modest household that valued education, community support, and the importance of lending a hand to those in need. These early values and principles laid the foundation for a lifelong pursuit of excellence and service.

Sununu began his academic journey with an impressive performance in his early education, which paved the way for a medical career. He earned his medical degree from the University of Ilorin, one of Nigeria’s premier institutions, where he earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree.

Driven by a deep interest in maternal and reproductive health, he later specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he gained recognition for his knowledge and significant professional ethics.

Professional Journey

Following his graduation, Dr. Sununu worked in several hospitals and health institutions across Nigeria, providing essential healthcare services to thousands, particularly in underserved communities.

ALSO READ: Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

During his service time, his work was not confined to the walls of the hospital, he mentored younger doctors and conducted training for medical professionals. This experience gave him first-hand insight into the challenges of healthcare delivery, especially for vulnerable populations in rural communities.

Beyond clinical work, Sununu served as the Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) - a position that showcased his leadership ability and commitment to advancing medical standards in Nigeria. His tenure with the NMA exposed him to national-level decision-making and public policy engagement, eventually sparking his interest in political office.

Political Career

Dr. Sununu transitioned from medicine to politics to influence health policy and social development on a broader scale. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2019, representing the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a legislator, he chaired the House Committee on Healthcare Services, where he championed critical reforms and advocated for improved funding for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Recognising his dedication to humanitarian causes, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Dr Sununu as the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in August 2023. In this role, he supports the coordination of national responses to humanitarian crises, poverty alleviation strategies, and social intervention programs.

His work in the ministry involves engaging with displaced communities, improving access to social welfare schemes, and ensuring that the poorest Nigerians are not left behind. Hon. Sununu brings not only medical expertise but also a compassionate, people-focused approach to public service.

Hon. Yusuf T. Sununu's story is that of a man who transitioned seamlessly from the operating theatre to the corridors of power - all in service to the people. He's regarded as a public servant with empathy, integrity, and a hands-on understanding of the social realities many Nigerians face.

His journey from the hospital ward to the political arena reflects a life of purpose, shaped by service, vision, and a deep concern for the well-being of others.