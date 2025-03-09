Yusuf begins repair of 17 metropolitan roads as part of Kano mega city project

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated the rehabilitation of 17 roads in Kano metropolis under the Urban Renewal Programme (URP).

The URP, an initiative of Yusuf’s administration, seeks to transform the ancient town into a mega city with top-notch infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday in Kano.

The statement said the governor inaugurated the project at Club Road in the state's Nassarawa Local Government Area.

Yusuf was quoted as expressing commitment to fulfilling his campaign promise and making Kano one of the best cities in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural development.

He said the State Executive Council (SEC) had approved funds to ensure timely payments, facilitating the smooth execution of quality works that meet international standards.

While expressing satisfaction with the contractors for quality work, Yusuf urged them to maintain high standards and accountability.