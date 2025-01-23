You're wrong; Anambra is not a Christian state - Traditionalist tackles Soludo

Izuorah Nnamdi, a traditional worshipper, has challenged Governor Chukwuma Soludo's assertion that Anambra is a "Christian state."

Nnamdi, the Director of Lomat Global Resources Ltd, warned the Governor that his declaration demands careful consideration, adding that such a pronouncement is “historically, culturally, and constitutionally erroneous.”

The traditionalist's reaction followed comments made by Soludo during the recent unveiling of the state security outfit code-named “Operation Udo-ga-chi” last week.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor described Anambra as a “Christian state,” insisting there is no room for idolatry and other traditional practices.

Traditionalist tackles Soludo

In an open letter addressed to the Governor on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Nnamdi argued that the claim that Anambra is a Christian state' is a gross misrepresentation of history, adding that the state, like many other parts of Igboland, belongs first and foremost to its Indigenous people, whose identity, spirituality, and customs are rooted in ancestral heritage.

The traditional worshiper further noted that Christianity, as an organised religion, is a relatively recent introduction in the South-East, pointing out that Nigeria practices multi-religiosity as the Constitution does not recognise state religion.

“The Christian missionaries first arrived in Eastern Nigeria, including Anambra, in 1857, a mere 168 years ago, during the colonial incursion. Before this period, our ancestors thrived under a robust indigenous belief system called “Odinani,” which shaped their worldview, governance, and ethical structure.

“While Christianity has become widespread due to historical and colonial influence, it is an adopted faith, not the Indigenous spirituality of the land. Therefore, Anambra cannot be designated a ‘Christian state’ without erasing the legitimate cultural identity and spiritual sovereignty of its people.

“Furthermore, Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), under Section 38, unequivocally guarantees the freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including the right to manifest and propagate one’s beliefs in practice and observance. It recognises no state religion and establishes a secular framework where no religion should be elevated above others. Your role as governor, entrusted with upholding the constitution, necessitates a stance of neutrality and inclusivity, ensuring that adherents of ‘Odinani’, Christianity, Islam, and other faiths are equally respected and protected under the law.

“The governor’s recent broad-stroke condemnation of Indigenous spirituality practitioners, labelling them ‘idol worshipers’ and implicating the entire community in criminal activities, is both a cultural misstep and a fallacious generalisation,” the missive partly read.

Traditionalist lauds Soludo's strides in Anambra

Meanwhile, Nnamdi expressed his profound appreciation to the Governor for his administration's transformative leadership and commendable strides.

He noted that Soludo's administration's relentless commitment to infrastructural development and efforts towards combating insecurity amid daunting challenges are worthy of acknowledgement.

“However, with the deepest sense of civic responsibility and respect, I must address my grave concerns regarding recent actions and comments from your office targeting practitioners of Indigenous spirituality (Odinani), which raise fundamental questions about equity, justice and constitutional adherence.

“Your assertion that Anambra is a ‘Christian state’ demands careful reconsideration. Such a declaration is historically, culturally, and constitutionally erroneous. Christianity, as an organised religion, is a relatively recent introduction to our land.

“The notion that Anambra belongs to Christianity is a gross misrepresentation of history. Anambra, like other parts of Igboland, belongs first and foremost to its indigenous people, whose identity, spirituality, and customs are rooted in ancestral heritage.

“Your role as governor, entrusted with upholding the constitution, necessitates a stance of neutrality and inclusivity, ensuring that adherents of “Odinani”, Christianity, Islam, and other faiths are equally respected and protected under the law,” he stated.

Nnamdi further noted that while it's necessary and commendable to root out criminality under the guise of any religion, singling out one belief system without applying the same scrutiny to others amounts to an act of prejudice and injustice.

“Justice demands equal standards: if faith healers and spiritualists in ‘Odinani’ must prove the efficacy of their practices, then pastors, prophets, and evangelists claiming miraculous cures must also be held to the same standard of proof. Truth and justice know no religious boundaries.

“Lastly, I must address the troubling remarks regarding traditional sacrifices at road junctions and water bodies. Such practices, deeply embedded in Igbo cosmology, serve specific spiritual and communal purposes.

“Banning them outright without providing alternative solutions reflects a dismissal of cultural practices integral to the identity of the people. Constructive dialogue with traditional custodians would yield a more harmonious and respectful approach, allowing for designated areas for cultural observances without compromising public order.