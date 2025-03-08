You’re the bedrock of our nation - Tinubu celebrates women on IWD

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, in a personal message to mark the 2025 International Women's Day, celebrated the resilience, brilliance, and indispensable contributions of Nigerian women.

He described Nigerian women as the nation's bedrock, driving progress from homes to farms, boardrooms, and communities.

He said that, 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, too many women still faced barriers that limited their potential.

“Our administration is committed in our Renewed Hope pledge to dismantle obstacles, expand access to finance, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and every sector.