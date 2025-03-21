Women's Month: Nigeria's economic growth hinges on taxation - analyst

As the world marks Women’s Month, tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi has called for a deeper conversation on the intersection between taxation and women’s empowerment in Nigeria.

She emphasised that tax policies should be seen as catalysts for gender equality rather than just revenue-generating mechanisms.

In her opinion piece, Atoyebi highlighted the indispensable role of women in Nigeria’s economy, from small-scale traders in Lagos to professionals in corporate sectors.

“Can we go a day without women? Impossible,” she remarked, stressing that women are vital players in business and governance.

She pointed out that taxation plays a critical role in sustaining the businesses women run, funding infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and market security.

“A woman running a business in Wuse Market, Abuja, benefits directly from taxation. The road she uses to transport goods, the electricity powering her store, and the security protecting her all exist because of tax revenue,” she explained.

Atoyebi also noted that without adequate tax collection, the burden of poor public services disproportionately affects women.

“When hospitals are underfunded, it is women who suffer during childbirth. When schools are in bad shape, it is mothers who struggle to secure a good education for their children. When roads are bad, it is women traders who find it difficult to transport their goods,” she added.

According to her, a transparent and equitable tax system is key to creating an inclusive economy where women thrive.

“Taxation is not just about collecting revenue; it is about building a system where women can succeed. Women are not just taxpayers; they are nation builders, contributing daily to the progress of Nigeria.”

Atoyebi urged policymakers to incorporate gender considerations into tax policies to ensure fairness and economic inclusion.