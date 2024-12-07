Wizkid's album generated more revenue in 2 weeks than Osun IGR in 2023, Omokri slams Adeleke

Social media critic and former presidential aide Reno Omokri has claimed that the new Morayo album released by Afrobeats megastar Wizkid has generated more revenue in two weeks than what Osun State recorded as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the whole of 2023.

He said this as he took a swipe at Governor Ademola Adeleke, noting that Osun has failed to make progress regarding revenue generation under the current administration.

He stated that Osun has the lowest IGR in the South-West, wondering why a state like Ekiti with fewer mineral resources, half of Osun's population and two-thirds of its landmass, was recording better performance.

Omokri argued that Governor Adeleke would have done better to improve the state's IGR if he had focused more on governance than dancing at every opportunity.

Quoting data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), he said Osun reported ₦27.93 billion IGR in 2023, compared to Ekiti with ₦32.10 billion during the same period.

"Please Fact-Check me: In two weeks, Wizkid's Morayo album has generated more revenue than the total Internally Generated Revenue raised by Osun State in 2023.

"Perhaps if Senator Ademola Adeleke were more focused on governance than he was on dance, Osun State would not have the lowest internally generated revenue in the Southwest.

"You can imagine a Governor twerking while his state is sinking! I like dancing myself. But I will not be dancing while the people I govern are grimacing. Once or twice is okay. But when it becomes habitual, it can be politically fatal.

"According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Osun State generated less internal tax revenue than Ekiti State. Please note that Ekiti has fewer mineral resources than Osun, only half her population, and just two-thirds of her landmass.

"Total Internally Generated Revenue of Osun State in 2023 was ₦27.93 billion—the lowest in the Southwest. Ekiti generated ₦32.10 billion during the same period," Omokri wrote on X on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Omokri says Davido used Adeleke as a yardstick

Recall that Adeleke's nephew and Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, recently caused a storm on social media after saying Nigeria's greatest problem is a lack of good leadership.

Speaking on a podcast in the United States, Davido advised black Americans who might be considering relocating to Nigeria following Donald Trump's reemergence as president to remain in their country.

He said "The Nigerian economy is in shambles," adding that the West African nation is plagued with bad leadership.

Meanwhile, Omokri attributed Davido's comments to what he observed from his uncle's performance in Osun State.

He also suggested that Wizkid should share the secret of his album's early commercial success with Osun State to help them ramp up revenue generation.

"This is what Davido meant when he said, "I just feel the only thing is just missing is just the right leaders to lead us.