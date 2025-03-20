Wike promises to pay medical bills of CNG tanker explosion victims in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged to cover all medical expenses for the victims of Wednesday’s accident near Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

Wike made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka.

Sympathising with the victims, Wike described the accident as “avoidable.”

“It was painful that precious lives were lost, and vehicles were destroyed in an accident that could have been avoided,” he said.

He condoled the families of those who lost their lives and directed continued treatments of those who sustained injuries.

The minister said he had directed the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, to ensure prompt treatment of the injured.

“Following my directive, Fasawe visited Asokoro District Hospital on Thursday morning and was part of the medical team that attended to the 17 casualties brought to the facility.”

“She informed me that after initial stabilisation, seven were referred to the National Hospital, while six with minor injuries were treated successfully,” Wike said.

He further explained that three victims suffering from severe burns, inhalation, and crush injuries were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Regrettably, one of the casualties with third-degree burns passed away while undergoing resuscitation,” he added.

Wike emphasised the need for stricter adherence to traffic regulations, particularly by heavy-duty vehicle drivers, urging them to be cautious and comply with speed limits.

He also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to intensify efforts to enforce traffic laws and ensure the safety of road users.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred when a truck driver lost control near the Karu Bridge and collided with several vehicles in a traffic jam, causing a massive explosion.