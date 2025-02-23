What you should know as Nigeria set to witness 1st lunar crescent [states & time]

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) said Nigeria would likely witness its first astronomical lunar crescent on February 28.

Dr Felix Ale, Director of Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, said this in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the lunar crescent had been calculated to occur at 1:45 A.M. West African Time (WAT).

Ale predicted that at 1:45 a.m., also known as the Crescent Zero hour, the crescent could be seen under perfect atmospheric conditions with optical instruments like binoculars or telescopes.

“The crescent will become visible to the naked eye in the evening of Friday, 28th 2025, between 6:17 PM and 7:35 PM across different locations in Nigeria.

“Maiduguri will be the first city to witness the young lunar crescent from 6:17 PM to 6:48 PM, followed by Yola, Adamawa State, from 6:21 PM to 6:51 PM.

“Damaturu, Yobe, will follow from 6:22 PM to 6:53 PM; Kano, Kastina, Jos and Kaduna will experience the first lunar crescent between 6:38 and 7:12 pm.

“The sunset and moon set will occur between 6:35 pm and 7:12 pm, 6:38 pm and 7:15 pm, 6:35 pm and 7:11 pm, 6:40 pm and 7:17 pm respectively.

“Enugu will experience the lunar crescent between 6:42 pm and 7:32 pm with sunset and moonset at about 6:42 pm and 7:18 pm,’’ he said.

He predicted that the first lunar crescent would appear in the FCT between 6:44 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with sunset and moonset at about 6:44 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

He said the last cities to experience the lunar crescent would be Lagos and Abeokuta between 6:59 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ale said that other cities across the federation will experience the lunar crescent at different times within the estimated visibility window of 6:17 pm and 7:35 pm on the same day.

He said, “For a clear sighting of the first lunar crescent, observers are to use optical aids where necessary to observe under clear atmospheric conditions.

“Observers are to position themselves in locations with an unobstructed view of the western horizon after sunset,’’

He added that the scientific report provided precise predictions on the lunar crescent across locations of the country.

According to him, the report ensured the accuracy of lunar observations for those who relied on them for religious, cultural, and scientific purposes.

The space agency encouraged researchers, scholars, and religious groups to use the findings. It added that anyone requiring additional data for further analyses could visit the official office website at www.nasrda.gov.ng.

Dr Bonaventure Okere, Director of the Centre for Basic Space Science and Astronomy (CBSSA), an activity centre of NASRDA, said it was regarded as the first stage of the moon, hence the new crescent.

Okere said the appearance of the new crescent was highly significant in the Islamic religion because it determined the beginning of certain rites and practices, such as the fasting period of Ramadan.

“The Islamic religion uses moon phases for their Islamic rites, but astronomers study the cycle of the rising and setting of the moon to determine moon days, which are usually 28 days.