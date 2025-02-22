We've suffered betrayal, disrespect - Herbert Wigwe’s sister speaks on family's ordeal

Joyce Wigwe, sister of former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has alleged that her family has suffered betrayal, mistreatment, and disrespect in the aftermath of his passing.

Joyce opened up in a recent interview with TVC News, detailing the alleged maltreatment of her brother and the heavy security presence, including ten armed vehicles, following the one-year memorial of the late banking executive.

Wigwe expressed gratitude for the family’s resilience despite these difficulties, describing the moment as a victory.

“We give God the glory; we’ve come so far. We feel really victorious because, at the end of the day, the event went on, and Emeka was released,” she said.

Joyce Wigwe emphasized that the primary focus of the memorial was to honor Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and their son Chizi, stating that God had been glorified through it all.

She noted the presence of security personnel and Herbert Wigwe’s daughter at the event. Herbert Tochi and her cousin, Uche Wigwe, were also in attendance.

According to Joyce, Herbert had embraced Tochi and Uche as brothers, integrating them into the family and entrusting them with key responsibilities in his affairs.

“But they came in with security officials, nothing less than 10 cars, security officers. We came in here masked armed men; you begin to wonder if you actually came to drop rates and pay respect.

"Do you come with up to 10 armed vehicles with security staff with guns to the family and not even as much as go and pay the elderly people any form of respect? That wasn’t done.”

Joyce Wigwe recalled the tense events of the previous day, describing a frightening moment when her brother was nearly crushed. She explained that he fell to the ground, and a car almost ran over him before someone intervened and pulled him to safety.

However, as he attempted to escape, he was caught again, causing him to fall again and ultimately land on top of the vehicle.

“So that is really where we found ourselves yesterday; they almost crushed him on the floor, he fell on the floor, the car almost ran, somebody pulled him out, then he got out and then he ran, they got him again, and he fell on the floor on top of the car.”