We’ll handle return of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso to ECOWAS with wisdom – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said the interest and welfare of the citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remained a priority for leaders of ECOWAS.

The President said this on Wednesday while receiving Mr Frank–Walter Steinmeier, the President of Germany, in a State Visit on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that wisdom and diplomacy would make the difference in reintegrating the countries into the commission.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to bring out transition programmes with clear dates.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure you is that we will not give tolerance to unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power,” he said.

Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries.

“This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the well-being of the citizens.

“I don’t want to personalise issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration,” the President added.

In his response, the German President said the re-integration of the three countries would have a significant impact on the economy and security of the West Coast.

“We will talk about bilateral and regional issues. We just had a meeting with the President of the ECOWAS Commission. We know how important it is to have regional cooperation. We are part of the European Union.

“For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy.

“It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together.