We still don't understand what's going on - Emir Sanusi reacts to Kano palace blockade

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Wednesday assured the people of Bichi in Bichi Local Government Area, that the Emirate Council will return their District Head to them peacefully.

Sanusi gave the assurance when a delegation of traditional and religious leaders led by the Chairman of Bichi Local Government, Alhaji Hamza Sule, paid him a homage and solidarity visit at his palace.

He said that a new date would be fixed for the conveyance of the District Head, Munir Bayero, whom he had recently turbaned at the palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit came less than a week after security personnel barricaded the entrance of the Emir’s palace allegedly to prevent the taking of the District Head to Bichi town.

Palace sources said the District Head was scheduled to depart for Bichi to assume duty that day, but was unable to do so due to the heavy security presence at the palace.

“What happened was only a distraction, we still don’t know why it happened and those involved have not said the reason why they did it. However, this will not stop anything.

“I assure you that another day will be fixed and your District Head will surely be brought to you and everything will take place peacefully.

“Go back and inform the public to continue to remain peaceful and prayerful. Whatever the situation, peace and prayer will surely take us to the end of the tunnel,” the Emir said.

Earlier, Sule explained that the people of the Bichi district were totally behind the Emirship of Sanusi.

“Even on the controversial day that was fixed for your visit to Bichi to escort the new District Head, Munir Sunusi Bayero, we were fully ready to receive you.

“But, we only heard that there was a crisis when we were already celebrating your coming.

“We in Bichi from our Imams, Village Heads, Wards Heads, and everybody, are behind your royalty and our solidarity is only for you.