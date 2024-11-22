We pressured Finnish authorities to get Simon Ekpa arrested - FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday by the Finnish authorities.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday in Abuja. He said that Ekpa was arrested on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence. Ekpa, a Finnish politician and Biafran political activist, was reported to have in 2022 declared activation of Biafra Government in exile and himself leader in 2023 while in exile.

“The ministry wishes to confirm the arrest of Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed IPOB, by Finnish authorities on Thursday, Nov. 21. “He was charged with inciting terrorism and promoting violence. The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme ruled to detain him on probable cause for publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent. “The Finnish authorities alleged that Ekpa used social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda, incite violence and encourage illegal actions, which had caused significant disruptions in the South-East of Nigeria.

“Finnish investigators had also linked him to incidents of violence in Nigeria, which were believed to have been fueled by his online activities. “The arrest of Ekpa follows sustained diplomatic pressure by the Nigerian government on Finland, to take action against his activities, linked to violence and instability in the South-East of Nigeria.” It explained that the request for action featured during high-level engagements between the two countries.