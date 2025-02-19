We had an agreement - CDS Musa speaks on visa denial by Canada

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the military met all the requirements and went through all the processes regarding the recent visa application to the Canadian High Commission.

Musa made this known on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent, which won medals at the concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

He said that most people who made comments against Nigeria’s participation in the sporting event spoke from the point of ignorance.

“On the issue of the denial of the visa, we must not travel abroad. Nigeria is good enough for all of us.

“We had an agreement, we were invited, a programme was sent, we followed our requirements and the process.

“Everybody knows members of the armed forces will never take shortcuts. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the NSA, and everybody else are aware of this journey, and we have followed the process.

“But for reasons best known to them, most of the teams remember, like the team captain did not go, the medical doctor was not there, the physiotherapist did not go.

“All those that were important for the team were not given visas. And the question is, why?

“Well, I’m happy that the federal government is also looking at that aspect,’’ he said.

Musa said it was important for people to understand that Nigerians deserve respect worldwide, adding that Nigeria must never accommodate disrespect from anybody.

He commended the game participants for making Nigeria proud and added that they left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who witnessed their journey.

“You are the true embodiment of the Invictus spirit, unconquered, unbroken and unstoppable,’’ he added.